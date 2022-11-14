Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.21. 173,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.