Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Swiss RE Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Swiss RE Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 14.8% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Swiss RE Ltd. owned 0.18% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $74,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.59. 32,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

