Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $182.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

