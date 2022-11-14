Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.43. 5,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.