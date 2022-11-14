Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $213.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.