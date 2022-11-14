Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 566.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

