Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $698,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

