Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

