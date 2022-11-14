Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $365.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

