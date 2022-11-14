Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $26.52

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.12. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $209,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

