Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $103.60 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.60 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02172133 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,540,811.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

