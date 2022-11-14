Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

