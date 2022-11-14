Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.56. 665,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

