Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 6%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41. 15,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,059,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several research firms have commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock worth $1,723,459. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

