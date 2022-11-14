Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,241. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

