Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $114.25. 426,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $470.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

