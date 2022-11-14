Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373,778 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 770,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $305.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

