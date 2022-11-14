Vestor Capital LLC Has $14.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $461.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,379. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

