Vestor Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. 140,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,567. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.