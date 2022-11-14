Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corteva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,457 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.30. 84,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,081. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

