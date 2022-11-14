Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 964,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $238,532,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.