Vestor Capital LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.54. 149,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

