Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock Position Reduced by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 408,966 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Down 0.1 %

VVI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,199. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viad Company Profile

VVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.