Vicus Capital Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.