Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.