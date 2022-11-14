Vicus Capital Has $427,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:NULG opened at $51.45 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

