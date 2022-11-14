Vicus Capital Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.0% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

