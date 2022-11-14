Vicus Capital Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.