Vicus Capital Invests $552,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.20 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $198.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.