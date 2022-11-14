Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

