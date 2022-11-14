Vicus Capital Makes New $306,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $218.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

