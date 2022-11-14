Vicus Capital Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWV opened at $95.40 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.