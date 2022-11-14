Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.84. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.25 and a quick ratio of 15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $412,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
