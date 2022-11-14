Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 5.08.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of VWE stock opened at 3.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.20 and its 200 day moving average is 6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 2.13 and a 52-week high of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 28.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

