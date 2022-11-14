Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 890,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $120.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

