Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 513,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

