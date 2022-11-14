Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

