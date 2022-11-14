Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 335.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.9% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

