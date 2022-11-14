Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LH opened at $248.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

