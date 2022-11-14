Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $19.79 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

