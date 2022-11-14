Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $88.32 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

