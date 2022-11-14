Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group makes up about 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VPG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.72. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

