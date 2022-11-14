Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in October

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,867,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 2,927,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,339.5 days.

Viva Biotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Viva Biotech has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.78.

Get Viva Biotech alerts:

Viva Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure determination of protein, and SPR technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.