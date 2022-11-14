Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in October

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,867,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 2,927,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,339.5 days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Viva Biotech has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.78.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
