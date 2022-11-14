VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,384 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 62.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

