Vow Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $126.41 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a market cap of $126.41 million and approximately $622,981.59 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004932 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00587077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.21 or 0.30579887 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.