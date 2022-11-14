VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.07 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $247.92 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007513 BTC on popular exchanges.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.36612444 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $199.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

