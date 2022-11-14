Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and $593,446.33 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

