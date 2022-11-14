Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Warby Parker shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,869 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.