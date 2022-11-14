Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,019 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.76% of Waste Connections worth $243,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.27. 72,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

