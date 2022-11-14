WeBuy (WE) Price Tops $6.32 on Major Exchanges

WeBuy (WE) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00037682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $276.63 million and $5.03 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00593022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.82 or 0.30889544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs."

